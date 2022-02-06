The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Post-match press conference copies after the first ODI between India and WI.

*Report of ISL match between Chennaiyin and Mumbai City in Margao.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD WI 1000th ODI: Rohit bosses easy chase after spinners set up India's 6-wkt victory over West Indies By Nikhil Bapat Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma brought in a sense of calm with a sizzling 60 after India's new spin combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar laid the platform for an easy six-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI which also happens to be country's 1000th.

SPO-CRI-IND-WI-COMMENTS Challenge yourself, be innovative: new ODI skipper Rohit's advice to his players Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday urged his players to be innovative and challenge themselves after he began his new innings as white-ball captain with a six-wicket thrashing of the West Indies in the first ODI here.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND-FELICITATION BCCI to felicitate India U-19 boys in Ahmedabad By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The triumphant India U-19 squad will be felicitated by the BCCI in Ahmedabad upon its arrival in India.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-BAWA-PROFILE Making of Raj Bawa: A chance trip to Dharamsala and influence of father's ''student'' Yuvraj Singh (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Raj Angad Bawa was just another happy-go-lucky kid, who effortlessly got good grades in school and loved to groove to the beats of Bhangra till he was 13 years old.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi shoots career-best 63; rises cutline to finish T-15 at Drive On Champs Fort Myers (US), Feb 6 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok produced a sensational career-best nine-under 63 in the third and final round as she shot from the cutline to finish T-15 at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND-REWARD BCCI announces Rs 40 lakh for U-19 team members, Rs 25 lakh each for support staff New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The BCCI on Sunday announced cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for each member of the victorious Indian U-19 team.

SPO-LATA-LD TRUBUTE Sporting stars condole Mangeshkar's demise, say her legacy will remain forever Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The sporting fraternity led by cricketers on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid glowing tributes to the melody queen, saying she will forever remain in everyone's heart.

SPO-CRI-IND-LATA-LD ARMBANDS Indian team wears black armbands to pay respect to late Lata Mangeshkar Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) The members of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team wore black armbands in the first ODI against the West Indies here, to pay respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday morning in a Mumbai hospital.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-ODISHA-SCEB-PREVIEW Odisha look to counter SC East Bengal's fighting spirit to close top 4 gap Vasco, Feb 6 (PTI) A comeback that should revitalise the dropping shoulders, SC East Bengal would look to continue their fight and bag a win when they take on Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-ASIAN-VIETNAM Vietnam beat Chinese Taipei to qualify for maiden FIFA Women's World Cup Navi Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Vietnam on Sunday scripted history as they booked a place in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time after defeating Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their playoff tie here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-LATA-FAST When avid cricket fan Lata Mangeskhar fasted for India's victory during 2011 WC semis By Mona Parthsarathi New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's love for cricket is no secret and she had her own superstitions like any fan such as fasting for the Indian team's victory during the high voltage World Cup semifinal clash against arch rivals Pakistan in 2011.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-RAVI-PROFILE Colts Tales: When Ravi Kumar's 'Fauji' dad couldn't tell his son about his grenade injury in Kashmir By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Ravi Kumar's emergence as the new hero of the under-19 World Cup is not only the result of his own hard work but also due to the sacrifices of his CRPF father, who spent most of his life serving the country.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-TEAM Dhull named skipper of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team' of U-19 World Cup North Sound, Feb 6 (PTI) India's Yash Dhull has been chosen as the captain of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team' of the U-19 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-DHULL-PROFILE Story of Yash Dhull: Another emerging cricket star from West Delhi By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Imagine being Yash Dhull, who was on the brink of missing the biggest tournament of his promising career due to COVID-19, days after starring in India's U-19 World Cup opener.

SPO-TENNIS-ATP-LD IND Bopanna-Ramkumar pair lift Tata Open trophy By Amanpreet Singh Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won their second ATP World Tour title together after pipping the top seeded Australian pair of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final of the Tata Open Maharashtra, here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-APOLOGY Langer says his respect for values might have been taken as ''too intense'' by some Melbourne, Feb 6 (PTI) Justin Langer has said that his respect for values might have been taken by some as being ''too intense'' during his tenure as Australia head coach after he opted to quit from the top job instead of agreeing to a short-term contract extension.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-ASIAN-FINAL China beat Korea 3-2 in dramatic final, clinch AFC Women's Asian Cup title for 9th time Navi Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) China came back from two goals down to defeat Korea 3-2 in a dramatic final and clinch their record-extending ninth title of the AFC Women's Asian Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-LATA-BCCI Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightangle of India rescued BCCI post 83 win By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) When Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup at the Lord's balcony, the erstwhile BCCI president and one of the powerful ministers in the Indira Gandhi cabinet, late NKP Salve had a different worry.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND-DHULL My sole focus will be on cricket, says U-19 WC captain Dhull North Sound (Antigua), Feb 6 (PTI) India skipper Yash Dhull is aware that his life could now change drastically after guiding India to a record fifth U-19 World Cup title but the Delhi youngster does not want the fame and adulation disturb his focus on the game.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-FINAL-COMMENTS VVS lauds BCCI and its structure after India's fifth U-19 World Cup triumph North Sound (Antigua), Feb 6 (PTI) Moments after India's unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup title triumph, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman lauded the BCCI for running a world-class youth structure and organising innumerable, competitive age-group tournaments. PTI ATK ATK

