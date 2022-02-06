Left Menu

Bublik uspsets Zverev in Montpellier to clinch maiden title

Alexander Bublik earned the biggest win of his career on Sunday, as he defeated the world number three Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 to capture his maiden ATP Tour title at the Open Sud de France.

Bublik uspsets Zverev in Montpellier to clinch maiden title
Alexander Bublik earned the biggest win of his career on Sunday, as he defeated the world number three Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 to capture his maiden ATP Tour title at the Open Sud de France. The 24-year-old implemented his dynamic game on Zverev from the start as he combined brutal ball striking with deft touches to capture the first top-5 win of his career after 70 minutes in Montpellier.

The Kazakhstani, who was competing in his fifth tour-level final, fired eight aces and won 86 percent (25/29) of his first-serve points to improve his ATP Head2Head series record against Zverev to 2-0. Bublik also defeated the German in Rotterdam last season. With his victory, World No. 35 will rise to a career-high in the ATP Rankings on Monday. In a dream week in Montpellier, Bublik also earned wins over Tallon Griekspoor, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic.

Alexander Zverev was aiming to win his 20th tour-level title at the ATP 250 event. The top-seeded German lifted the trophy in Montpellier in his last appearance at the tournament in 2017. (ANI)

