We should have scored more: Alzarri Joseph

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph on Sunday said his side should have put more runs on the board in the first ODI against India, which the visitors lost by six wickets, though the pitch was a difficult one to bat.

“I just think, we needed to score a bit more, maybe 240-250 would have been a more challenging total on that wicket, but it is the first game out (here) and we have two more games left in the series,'' Joseph said at the post-match press conference.

''So, we will just go back to the drawing board and you know put our plans in (place).” Riding on new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma's fifty, India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Rohit smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win in their 1000th ODI.

According to Joseph, it was a difficult wicket to bowl for a pacer.

“It was pretty difficult, it was a pretty slow wicket, spin-friendly, so it wasn’t really of much help for me, but I just tried to put in my efforts and put my best foot forward for the team,” said the speedster, who returned with figures of 2/45.

Joseph also said that West Indies had specific plans for specific batters.

“We had our team meetings and we had specific plans for specific batters, so we were just bowling according to the plan,” he said, adding that batters should try to spend more time at the crease to build partnerships.

