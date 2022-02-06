Left Menu

Juan Martín del Potro likely to retire from tennis soon

It might not be like that and maybe its more of a farewell than a comeback, he said of his planned tournament play.Del Potro has had multiple wrist and knee surgeries in the past decade.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:22 IST
Juan Martín del Potro, who won the 2009 U.S. Open, says he is likely to retire from professional tennis after playing tournaments in Buenos Aires this week and then in Rio de Janeiro. Del Potro's career has been marred by injury and he has been off the circuit since 2019. He faces fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis on Tuesday in the Argentine capital.

Once ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, del Potro said Saturday with tears in his eyes that he was in a difficult moment and knew people were expecting him to return to tennis. “It might not be like that and maybe it's more of a farewell than a comeback,” he said of his planned tournament play.

Del Potro has had multiple wrist and knee surgeries in the past decade. “The knee has me living a nightmare,'' he said at a news conference. ''For many years I have been trying alternatives and treatments and doctors and different ways to solve it.” But, he said, ''I have not been able to do it.”

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

