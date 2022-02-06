Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 6

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MIA-MICH-GATTIS, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Sunday's schedule Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 6 p.m. Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. BASKETBALL-WNBA-LA-CAMBAGE, Field Level Media - - - - AUTO RACING Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 23:36 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday: OLYMPICS Snowboarder Julia Marino, freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf win first U.S. medals in Beijing The United States completed the first weekend of competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a pair of silver medals. SPORTS-US-OLYMPICS-MEDALS, Field Level Media - - - - NFL Sunday's schedule Pro Bowl, 3 p.m. Titans GM backs Ryan Tannehill: 'He's our quarterback' Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson endorsed Ryan Tannehill as the team's quarterback, despite the club's early exit from the postseason. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-TANNEHILL, Field Level Media - -

Bears tab Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator The Chicago Bears hired Richard Hightower as their special teams coordinator on Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-HIGHTOWER, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Reports: Miami hires Michigan OC Josh Gattis Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has agreed to serve in the same role with Miami, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MIA-MICH-GATTIS, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Sunday's schedule Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 6 p.m. Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule No. 15 Providence at Georgetown, Noon Maryland at No. 16 Ohio State, 1 p.m. Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Iowa, 4:30 p.m. No. 6 Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. - -

WNBA Report: All-Star Liz Cambage agrees to join Sparks Free-agent center Liz Cambage has verbally agreed to play for the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-WNBA-LA-CAMBAGE, Field Level Media - - - - AUTO RACING Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. - - - -

GOLF PGA -- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, - - - - TENNIS ATP -- Pune, India; Montpellier, France; Cordoba, Argentina Andy Murray to skip French Open, clay court season Andy Murray is skipping the French Open and the clay court season to lessen his schedule amid ongoing worries about injuries. TENNIS-ATP-MURRAY, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022 LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) - - - -

