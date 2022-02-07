Left Menu

Soccer-Al Hilal crush Al Jazira 6-1 to book Club World Cup semi spot against Chelsea

Al Jazira opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Abdoulaye Diaby turned in a cross from just outside the six-yard box, but Al Hilal struck twice before the break through former Premier League players Odion Ighalo and Matheus Pereira. The equaliser came when Al Hilal midfielder Mohamed Kanno danced into the box and floated a lob that was deflected into the path of striker Ighalo who headed home from point blank range.

Asian champions Al Hilal thrashed Al Jazira 6-1 in the second round of the Club World Cup at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, booking themselves a semi-final date with Chelsea. Al Jazira opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Abdoulaye Diaby turned in a cross from just outside the six-yard box, but Al Hilal struck twice before the break through former Premier League players Odion Ighalo and Matheus Pereira.

The equaliser came when Al Hilal midfielder Mohamed Kanno danced into the box and floated a lob that was deflected into the path of striker Ighalo who headed home from point blank range. Four minutes later, Pereira received Salem Al-Dawsari's back-heel pass, turned and fired into the bottom corner to put the Saudi Arabian side ahead.

The third goal came when Pereira's cross from a corner found Kanno who got ahead of his marker to head the ball in. Moussa Marega then played in Al-Dawsari, who rounded the keeper to direct the ball into an empty net.

Marega made it five when a corner kick pinballed around the box before falling at his feet and leaving only the goalkeeper to beat. Andre Carrillo made it a tennis score with a goal from the penalty spot in added time. Al Hilal will play Champions League winners Chelsea in the semi-final on Wednesday, after Brazil's Palmeiras take on Egypt's Al Ahly in the other semi on Tuesday.

