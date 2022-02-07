Surfing-Hawaiian wildcard wins first women's pro contest at Pipeline

Hawaiian Moana Jones Wong threaded Pipeline tube after Pipeline tube to beat defending World and Olympic champ Carissa Moore on Sunday in the first full championship tour event to be held at the famed break. Wong, a local on Oahu's North Shore, is one of just a few women who regularly surf what is among the world's most dangerous and crowded waves, and her experience in the big lefthand barrels shone throughout the event.

She overcame twice world champion Tyler Wright in the semifinal despite the Australian scoring one of the waves of the competition, a throaty barrel at Backdoor - the scary, shallow righthand alter ego of Pipeline. Against fellow Hawaiian Moore, Wong notched up two solid scores early in the final, piling the pressure on the five times world champion, who couldn't find the exit on several big, long tubes.

Jones kept swinging and scored the best wave of the final with less than two minutes remaining, before bursting into tears as the hooter sounded. "I can't believe, I'm losing it right now," Wong said from the water. "This is the best moment of my life. I never thought I would accomplish this."

While specialty women's contests have been held at Pipeline in the past, and a championship event was finished there in 2020 after a deadly shark attack https://www.reuters.com/article/surfing-wsl-idUSL4N2J116G at the primary venue on Maui, this was the first full scheduled women's championship tour event held at the break. Legendary surfer Kelly Slater https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/slater-wins-pipeline-30-years-after-his-first-triumph-2022-02-06 won the men's event in spectacular fashion on Saturday, six days before his 50th birthday and 30 years after he first won his first Pipeline Pro.

The world tour now moves down the road to Hawaii's Sunset Beach, with the top five men and women after 10 events to battle for the world title at a one day finale in Southern California in September.

