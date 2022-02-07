Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the weekend in Serie A.

PIOLI QUITS CIGARS AFTER DERBY WIN Stefano Pioli didn’t hide his emotions when his AC Milan side came from behind to beat league leaders Inter 2-1 in a huge moment for the Serie A title race on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud struck twice in three second-half minutes against the run of play to turn the Milan Derby on its head, and Pioli sprinted down the touchline to join in the celebrations when the Frenchman’s second hit the net. “The happiness and pride at the result was too much. I have a team that never gives up, players who want to go beyond the limits,” Pioli said.

One point now separates the top three after Napoli beat Venezia 2-0 on Sunday, although Inter have a game in hand. Pioli said before the Milan Derby that he had made a resolution that he would keep if they won.

“I adore smoking Tuscan cigars, but now I won’t touch them for a month,” Pioli promised. Another crucial round looms next weekend when Inter travel to Napoli in a battle between the top two.

Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in Venice, as confidence grows that they could win their first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired season of 1989-90. “We have a lot of objectives and one is to win the league. Step by step, with determination, we can do it,” Osimhen said.

VLAHOVIC HAS DREAM DEBUT Juventus' blockbuster January signing Dusan Vlahovic scored on his debut in a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona to send the Turin club fourth.

Deadline day signing Denis Zakaria was also on target for the Bianconeri on a good day for debutants, but a terrific performance from Serie A's joint-top scorer Vlahovic has raised the question of whether an unexpected Juve title challenge could be on the cards. Massimiliano Allegri's side are eight points off top, but leaders Inter have a game in hand.

“Juve always aim for the highest objectives. In every competition, when it starts, Juve aim to win it," Vlahovic said. "That is why I’m here, to help and give my contribution. We will go game by game and at the end of the season we will see where we are.”

MOURINHO BLASTS ROMA TREATMENT There was a controversial end to AS Roma’s 0-0 draw with Genoa in Rome.

Nicolo Zaniolo scored a 90th-minute winner but it was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Tammy Abraham in the build-up, and the frustrated Italy winger was then sent off for dissent. Zaniolo was furious as he left the pitch, kicking advertising hoardings, and his manager Jose Mourinho complained that Roma were “small in the eyes of the powerful”.

Replays showed that Abraham stepped on the foot of Genoa defender Johan Vasquez before Zaniolo's goal, but the decision infuriated Mourinho. “If that is a foul, then this is no longer football, we have to call it something else. It isn't football or soccer. We need a different name, because it’s a different sport," Mourinho said.

