Olympics-Curling-Pin-badge diplomacy warms Sino-U.S. relations on Beijing ice

The strained relations between the governments of China and the United States in the run-up to the Winter Olympics have not been reflected on the curling rink in Beijing where the camaraderie has been a lot warmer than the ice underfoot. After the U.S. beat China 7-5 in the mixed doubles round-robin on Saturday, Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi presented their American rivals with a set of commemorative pin badges featuring Bing Dwen Dwen -- the panda mascot of the Games.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Jakara Anthony wins Australia's first Winter Games gold in over a decade

Jakara Anthony of Australia won gold in the women's freestyle skiing moguls event on Sunday, barreling down a steep course and landing backflips to earn her country its first gold medal at the Winter Games in over a decade. Seconds after completing her run, Anthony embraced her teammates and broke down in tears.

Olympics-Athlete hailed by Uyghur advocates for 'East Turkestan' flag

A ski jumper at the Winter Olympics was hailed by advocates for Uyghurs on Sunday after displaying what they said was the flag of the independence movement of East Turkestan, a group Beijing says threatens the stability of its Xinjiang region. Turkey's Fatih Arda Ipcioglu on Saturday competed in light blue-coloured skis with a white crescent and white star on them. His native Turkish flag is almost identical, but features a red background.

Olympics-Luge-Ludwig takes Germany back to gold in dominant men's singles display

Johannes Ludwig sped to gold in the luge men's singles, restoring Germany's Olympic primacy in the sport, after a blistering series of runs that twice broke the track record at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. After setting the pace in the first two rounds on Saturday, Ludwig's third run on Sunday set a record of 57.043 seconds, giving him a time of 3:48.735 overall.

Olympics-Ski jumping-Kobayashi ends 50-year normal hill drought for Japan

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi converted the form that has made him the dominant force in ski jumping this season into Olympic gold when he kept his nerve to deliver a solid last leap of the competition and win the normal hill title on Sunday. In a fast-moving competition made exciting and unpredictable by changing winds, Manuel Fettner of Austria took silver and Poland's Dawid Kubacki the bronze.

Tennis-Murray to skip clay-court season to protect fitness

Former world number one Andy Murray said on Sunday that he intends to skip the French Open and rest of the clay-court season in order to prevent injury and prolong his career following multiple hip surgeries. The 34-year-old Murray, who crashed out https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/murray-mauled-by-daniel-melbourne-second-round-2022-01-20 in the second round of the Australian Open, will be in action at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam starting Monday after accepting https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/medvedev-sinner-withdraw-rotterdam-murray-given-wildcard-2022-02-03 a wildcard to enter the main draw.

Juan Martin del Potro: Upcoming tournaments could be his last

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro said a pair of upcoming tournaments in South America could mark the end of his professional tennis career. The Argentine is scheduled to play over the next two weeks in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. He hasn't played since June 2019 and has had four surgeries on his right knee since. He also fought wrist injuries in his career.

Olympics-China accused of ignoring hockey player's human rights as isolation complaints grow

The coach of the Finland men's ice hockey team accused China of not respecting a player's human rights on Sunday as complaints about COVID-19 isolation protocols piled up at the Winter Games. Finnish head coach Jukka Jalonen said Marko Anttila, a ninth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2004 NHL draft, was "not getting good food" and was under tremendous mental stress.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China-born U.S. skier Owens wins over viewers

American freestyle skier Kai Owens may have been eliminated in the second round of the women's freestyle moguls final on Sunday, but the China-born teenager received plenty of support from Olympic viewers around the host nation. The 17-year old was born in a village in eastern Anhui province, around 1,200 kilometers from Beijing, and adopted by an American couple when she was 16 months old.

Soccer-Premier League heavyweights avoid each other in FA Cup fifth-round draw

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to second-tier Championship side Peterborough United while Chelsea are away at Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup after most of the top-flight sides avoided each other in Sunday's draw. City came from behind to beat Fulham 4-1 while Chelsea defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in extra time on Saturday.

