Will be huge honour to defend T20 WC in front of home fans: Aaron Finch

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Monday said that it will be a huge honour for his side to defend the T20 World Cup in front of home fans in 2022. Australia had won the T20 World Cup 2021 after defeating New Zealand in the finals and now the side will defend the title this year in Australia.

"The ICC T20 Men's World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans. There are so many great sides with the very best players in the world coming to Australia. It's an amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world's best.," Finch stated in an official release. "We've felt the power of home crowd support at the 2015 One-Day Cricket World Cup and the Women's ICC T20 World Cup last year. It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember," he added.

It's the first time that Australia will host T20 cricket's global showpiece for men, with matches to be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. The fixture for the event was recently announced with the First Round to get underway in Geelong and Hobart featuring former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka, before hosts and defending champions Australia take on New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final.

The ticket sales for the tournament go on sale to the general public on Monday, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats to see the world's best players from 16 international teams fight for the ultimate prize across Australia from October 16 - November 13. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said: "There's nothing bigger in cricket than a World Cup and the T20 format is such a fun, energetic, vibrant celebration of cricket and culture - it really is a big time and that's exactly what the campaign we are launching today is all about." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)