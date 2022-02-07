Left Menu

PSL: Shadab Khan shines as Islamabad United thrash Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings suffered their fifth successive home defeat as Islamabad United notched up their third win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Sunday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 07-02-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 09:15 IST
PSL: Shadab Khan shines as Islamabad United thrash Karachi Kings
Shadab Khan celebrating with teammates (Image: Islamabad United). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi Kings suffered their fifth successive home defeat as Islamabad United notched up their third win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Sunday. Alex Hales and Paul Stirling provided third 50 runs plus opening start as Islamabad United collected 177 for six in 20 overs.

While Islamabad United scored 53 for no loss in their PowerPlay overs, Karachi Kings managed 35 for the loss of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam to eventually finish at 135 for nine and go down by 42 runs. The middle-order of Islamabad United thrived on the top-order's start with Shadab Khan scoring a 19-ball 34 with four fours and a six and Colin Munro contributing a run-a-ball 33.

Shadab then took four wickets in eight balls as Kings stuttered to 135 for nine with Mohammad Nabi providing some consolation with a 28-ball 47 not out with five fours and two sixes. The result means Karachi Kings are winless at their halfway stage and staring in the eyes of an elimination.

The 2020 champions are by no means out of the competition, but if previous events have anything to do with this year's tournament, then they will have to win the remaining five matches in the Lahore-leg and also improve their net run-rate so that they remain in contention for a place in the play-offs. Meanwhile, Islamabad United are on six points from five matches, Multan are at top of the table with five successive wins and Peshawar Zalmi are fourth with two wins and three loses.

Second-placed Lahore Qalandars will take on fifth-placed Quetta Gladiators in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022