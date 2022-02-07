Left Menu

Chris Silverwood is a good coach, he looked after players, says Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said former head coach Chris Silverwood is a "brilliant" person, who looked after the players.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-02-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 10:06 IST
Chris Silverwood is a good coach, he looked after players, says Moeen Ali
Former England head coach Chris Silverwood (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said former head coach Chris Silverwood is a "brilliant" person, who looked after the players. England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday informed that men's coach Chris Silverwood has been relieved from his duties, after the Three Lions' debacle in Ashes.

Moeen Ali said it's a shame that Silverwood is not with the England team now. "One thing with Silverwood, he tries to look after the players and he's a brilliant person, he's a very good coach," ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen Ali as saying.

"It's a shame he's obviously not there anymore but he's made lots of friends and he can go with a lot of respect because he was such a good guy," he added. Last month, Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday. With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0

"It's always sad when people leave, the guys are good guys and they've all done a great job, but at the end of the day everything is about results and we had a poor Ashes and these things happen," said Moeen while speaking about Silverwood. "It's not a job forever. They tried to do the best for the players but these things happen when you have a bad tour like Australia, which is big for England, people then always after that get sacked, so it's very sad," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022