Chris Silverwood is a good coach, he looked after players, says Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said former head coach Chris Silverwood is a "brilliant" person, who looked after the players. England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday informed that men's coach Chris Silverwood has been relieved from his duties, after the Three Lions' debacle in Ashes.

Moeen Ali said it's a shame that Silverwood is not with the England team now. "One thing with Silverwood, he tries to look after the players and he's a brilliant person, he's a very good coach," ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen Ali as saying.

"It's a shame he's obviously not there anymore but he's made lots of friends and he can go with a lot of respect because he was such a good guy," he added. Last month, Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday. With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0

"It's always sad when people leave, the guys are good guys and they've all done a great job, but at the end of the day everything is about results and we had a poor Ashes and these things happen," said Moeen while speaking about Silverwood. "It's not a job forever. They tried to do the best for the players but these things happen when you have a bad tour like Australia, which is big for England, people then always after that get sacked, so it's very sad," he added. (ANI)

