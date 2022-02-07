Zoi Sadowski-Synnott congratulated on winning Winter Olympic Gold medal

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott on winning the gold medal in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China today.

"It was very special to watch Zoi in what was a history making performance to win New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympic Gold medal," Grant Robertson said.

"I had the honour of being there in person to see Zoi win bronze at the PyeongChang Olympic Games four years ago in the Big Air Event at only 16 years old. Since then she has gone from strength to strength to be one of the best snowboarders in the world."

"Today's achievement for Zoi is a mark of her exceptional talent, discipline and hard work. I'm sure New Zealand will join me in recognising her remarkable performance. We are very proud of her," Grant Robertson said.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is also competing in the snowboard big air event at the Winter Olypmics, with qualifications starting on 14 February.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)