Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Climate change is a threat to winter sports, skier Schumacher says; Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin crashes out of giant slalom and more

Olympics-Climate change is a threat to winter sports, skier Schumacher says

Rising temperatures around the world pose a threat to winter sports, American cross-country skier Gus Schumacher said, and the Beijing Games has come under the spotlight for staging competitions solely on man-made snow. Zhangjiakou, some 200 km northwest of Beijing, where the cross-country, biathlon and most of the freestyle skiing and snowboarding events are taking place, received a light dusting of natural snow before the Games began, but the competition surfaces are all artificial.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin crashes out of giant slalom

Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the women's giant slalom on her first run at the Winter Games while Swede Sara Hector took the top spot after taming the 'Ice River' course on a dramatic Monday at the Yanqing Alpine Centre.

American Shiffrin, who came out seventh, was not injured as her skis slid out from under her as she pushed into the turns coming down, causing her to miss a gate. She got back on her skis and made her way slowly down the rest of the course.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-German Schwaiger stretchered off in men's downhill

Germany's Dominik Schwaiger has stretchered off the course after crashing heavily early in the men's downhill race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. Schwaiger was second down 'The Rock' slope when he caught an inside edge and rolled down through the safety netting. The German was attended to by medical staff before being placed on a stretcher.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin pays high price for one wrong turn

Mikaela Shiffrin's medal chase at the Beijing Olympics got off to the worst possible start when she crashed out on the first run of the giant slalom but the American vowed to re-focus quickly ahead of Wednesday's slalom. Shiffrin's supporters have talked of her medalling in every event at these Games but those hopes were dashed within seconds of her taking to the snow on Monday in an event she won in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Olympics-Short track-S.Korea's Kwak questions fairness of refereeing after China gold

South Korean short-track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy has questioned the fairness of the refereeing at the Beijing Olympics after China claimed the gold medal in the mixed team relay in chaotic circumstances. Kwak alleged that refereeing was biased after China got through their semi-final in the mixed team relay on Saturday only after the United States and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) teams were disqualified for blocking and obstruction.

Olympics-Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event

Russian figure skaters were locked into a gold medal in the Beijing Games' team event on Monday with a wide enough lead over second-placed Team USA while gold-medal favorite Kamila Valieva left to perform the free skate. Even if Valieva, 15, finishes last in the event, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will still retain first place in the team event.

Motor racing-LA Coliseum race could lead to more NASCAR events in unlikely places

NASCAR's first-of-its-kind race on a temporary asphalt track inside LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday led drivers to offer their thoughts on where similar events could be staged in the future. Joey Logano beat Kyle Busch to win the season-opening exhibition race at the century-old venue in downtown Los Angeles, which has hosted Olympics and Super Bowls but never a NASCAR event.

Olympics-Chinese tennis player Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

Olympics-Figure skating-American Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID

U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID-19 in athletes' daily screening at the Beijing Olympics, U.S. Figure Skating said on Monday. "As part of yesterday's regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive," it said in an emailed statement.

NFL-Dolphins name McDaniel as head coach to replace Flores

The Miami Dolphins named former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach on Sunday to fill the vacancy created by the January firing of Brian Flores, who sued the NFL last week over alleged race bias.

McDaniel, who takes over a Dolphins team that is coming off of two consecutive winning seasons yet hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, is the first minority head coach hire in the 2022 cycle. McDaniel is biracial; his father is Black.

