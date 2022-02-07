Left Menu

Deepak Hooda's confidence was spot on in first ODI, says Suryakumar Yadav

India batter Suryakumar Yadav lavished praise on debutant Deepak Hooda for his confident knock against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-02-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 10:34 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batter Suryakumar Yadav lavished praise on debutant Deepak Hooda for his confident knock against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday. India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets Rohit hit a fifty to lead the hosts' charge.

Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Deepak Hooda (26) also played decent knocks to take India home. "I think things were really clear. I didn't tell him [Hooda] anything. He has played domestic cricket for last seven years. It was important for him to stay till the end, and his confidence was spot on. I really liked it," said Suryakumar after the game.

Suryakumar also spoke about his chat with West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard during the first ODI. "Pollard told me a few things. 'Midwicket was open, why are you not flicking like you do in IPL' but it was different here. I feel the track was almost the same as it was in the afternoon. But due to dew, it became slightly easier in the chase," said Suryakumar.

India folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. (ANI)

