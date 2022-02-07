Bublik upsets Zverev to win Open Sud de France
When I had my chances, I used them. He had eight aces and won 86 of points on his first serve against the big-serving Zverev, who lost to the 35th-ranked Bublik in their previous meeting on the same indoor hard surface in Rotterdam, Netherlands.The imposing Zverev, who won here in Montpellier five years ago, is now 19-10 in career finals.
- Country:
- United States
Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title.
In doing so the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title on Sunday.
Bublik had lost his four previous finals but proved too strong.
"I had four finals and the fifth final I have won against a great player," Bublik said.
"It is great. All my game (came) together. I was serving well and returned well and kept my nerve. When I had my chances, I used them." He had eight aces and won 86% of points on his first serve against the big-serving Zverev, who lost to the 35th-ranked Bublik in their previous meeting on the same indoor hard surface in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The imposing Zverev, who won here in Montpellier five years ago, is now 19-10 in career finals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Montpellier
- U.S.
- Kazakhstani
- Netherlands
- Alexander Zverev
- Rotterdam
- Bublik
- Alexander Bublik
ALSO READ
Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight flight from South Africa to Netherlands -police
CCI approves acquisition of shares of Future Generali India Life Insurance by Generali Participations Netherlands
CCI approves acquisition of Future Generali India Life Insurance shares by Generali Participations Netherlands
Netherlands expected to ease COVID curbs despite record infections
Netherlands to further ease COVID curbs despite record infections