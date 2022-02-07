Left Menu

When I had my chances, I used them. He had eight aces and won 86 of points on his first serve against the big-serving Zverev, who lost to the 35th-ranked Bublik in their previous meeting on the same indoor hard surface in Rotterdam, Netherlands.The imposing Zverev, who won here in Montpellier five years ago, is now 19-10 in career finals.

PTI | Montpelier | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:43 IST
Bublik upsets Zverev to win Open Sud de France
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title.

In doing so the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title on Sunday.

Bublik had lost his four previous finals but proved too strong.

"I had four finals and the fifth final I have won against a great player," Bublik said.

"It is great. All my game (came) together. I was serving well and returned well and kept my nerve. When I had my chances, I used them." He had eight aces and won 86% of points on his first serve against the big-serving Zverev, who lost to the 35th-ranked Bublik in their previous meeting on the same indoor hard surface in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The imposing Zverev, who won here in Montpellier five years ago, is now 19-10 in career finals.

