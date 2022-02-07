Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:44 IST
Tickets on sale for T20 World Cup in Australia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tickets for the men's T20 World Cup in Australia have gone on sale, giving fans an opportunity to secure their seats for the event scheduled from October 16 to November 13.

Tickets are available on t20worldcup.com from Monday for all 45 matches, including the final, which will be played at the MCG on November 13. ''Children's tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20,'' the ICC said in a statement.

It's the first time that Australia will host T20 cricket's global showpiece for men, with matches to be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch said: "The ICC T20 Men's World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honor for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans.

"There are so many great sides with the very best players in the world coming to Australia. It's an amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world's best.

"We've felt the power of home crowd support at the 2015 One-Day Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year. It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember."

