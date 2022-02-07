Left Menu

'No words can describe the pain': Raina mourns his father's demise

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday mourned the demise of his father and said he has lost his "pillar of strength".

Updated: 07-02-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:25 IST
'No words can describe the pain': Raina mourns his father's demise
Suresh Raina with his father (Image: Suresh Raina's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday mourned the demise of his father and said he has lost his "pillar of strength". Raina's father passed away on Sunday after losing battle to cancer. The former India batter penned an emotional note for his father on Monday.

"No words can describe the pain of losing a father. Yesterday, on passing away of my father, I also lost my support system, my pillar of strength. He was a true fighter till his last breath. May you rest in peace Papa. You will forever be missed," Raina tweeted. Raina has always been a team man. The left-handed batter scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31. He also registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120. (ANI)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

