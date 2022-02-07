India U-17 football team gears up for FIFA women's World Cup

The Indian U-17 women's team is gearing up currently in Jamshedpur as part of their preparatory process for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 which is slated to kick-off from October 11 later this year. A total of 35 girls are currently in camp in Jamshedpur, with more waiting on the wings for a call-up, as per the coach's discretion.

Among the 35 players summoned, Shilky Devi has already been a part of the Senior National Women's team squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, while Astam Oraon, Nitu Linda and Lynda Kom was part of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2021 which was held in Bangladesh in December 2021. The girls are currently training under Suren Chettri while Head Coach Thomas Dennerby and Assistant Coach Alex Ambrose will join them soon.

"The scouting part was the toughest. It was an experience in itself. I want to record the efforts and help which came in from the State Associations," AIFF quoted Alex Ambrose who was also in charge of the scouting process as saying. "Scouting is a continuous process, and we are working to build a team for the future," he added.

The camp in Jamshedpur has been set up with support from the Government of Jharkhand. Earlier, the Senior National Women's team had also camped for several months in Jamshedpur ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 with infrastructural and logistical help coming in from the State Government. "I am very happy and thankful to the Jharkhand Government for hosting us here. They have been staunch supporters of Indian Football, and have facilitated a safe environment for us all throughout," Alex said.

The 35-member squad (as of February 7, 2022) is as follows: Goalkeepers: Keisham Melody Chanu, Hempriya Seram, Anjanli Munda.

Defenders: Yanglem Julia Devi, Kajal, Naketa, Astam Oraon, Salina Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Hemam Shilky Devi, Purnima Kumari, Payal, Kamasani. Durga, Kalpna Azad Zingh. Midfielders: R.Vinothini, Neha Rani, Thakor Shilpaben Devabhai, Madhumathi R, Dharshini Devi R, Lavanya Verma, Khushbu, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Varshika, Shailja, Lisham Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Anita Kumari, Bhumika Bharat Mane.

Forwards: Sridevi Hansdah, Shubhangi Singh, Serto Lynda Kom, Loktongbam Sheila Devi, Reshma, Moirangthem Ambika Devi. (ANI)

