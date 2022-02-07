Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in chaotic delayed game wearing masks

A women's ice hockey preliminary round game between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Beijing Winter Games was delayed by an hour on Monday, before players returned to the ice wearing masks, due to "safety and security concerns". Canada would go on to register a routine 6-1 win but the contest was far from uneventful as it got off to a chaotic and confusing start.

Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly

Which is the only Winter Olympics discipline where women do not compete at the Games? It might be a good quiz question, but for female Nordic combined athletes, their absence is anything but a fun fact and remains a source of burning resentment. The discipline that brings together ski jumping and cross-country skiing has been ever-present at the Winter Olympics since they began in 1924 and the Beijing program that begins on Wednesday will feature three events - but only for men.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu advances to Big Air final, Oldham and Ledeux lead qualifier

U.S.-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu breathed a sigh of relief as her third run in the qualifier event for Big Air Freeski at the Beijing Olympics on Monday drew loud applause from the audience. After losing her skis in landing during her second jump, the 18-year-old knew she would need a good trick to make it to the finals, as participants are judged on the best two out of three runs in Big Air events.

Olympics-Alpine Skiing-Austria's Hemetsberger finishes downhill race despite bloody nose

A blood-filled nose blocking his breathing did not stop Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger from finishing Monday's flagship Alpine downhill race at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Hemetsberger almost missed one of the gates early on and took a turn so sharply that he hit his nose with one of his poles, leaving a nasty gash. He clocked a finishing time 1.9 seconds slower than gold medallist Beat Feuz from Switzerland on place 21, blood splattered all over his ski suit.

Olympics-Polish skater cried in back of ambulance amid confusion over isolation

A Polish short-track speed skater recalled on Monday "crying like crazy" in the back of an ambulance after a 3 a.m. knock on the door of her isolation hotel room at the Winter Games by employees wearing cameras on their belts. Natalia Maliszewska, 26, described a "traumatic" experience, during which she said she was ruled in and out of the Games several times due to conflicting COVID-19 test results, in an interview with Reuters after finally being cleared to compete.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-American O'Brien crashes in giant slalom

American Nina O'Brien suffered a bad crash during the second run of the women's giant slalom race at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. O'Brien appeared to collide with the penultimate gate and crashed over the line, lying in a crumpled heap in the finish area.

Olympics-Figure skating-Russians win team gold, Valieva first woman to land Games quads

Russian figure skaters claimed the team gold medal at the Beijing Games on Monday, with 15-year-old sensation Kamila Valieva landing the first quadruple jumps by a woman in an Olympic competition. The United States took silver while Japan clinched the bronze.

Olympics-Speed skating-Mantia aims for first U.S. gold in 20 years in men's 1500 metres

Joey Mantia seeks to become the first American to return to the podium in 20 years for the men's 1500 meters speed skating race when the starting gun sounds at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. He currently ranks highest in this season's World Cup, having won races at Salt Lake City and Calgary in December.

Olympics-Chinese tennis player Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Canada's Parrot soars to slopestyle gold, China's Su wins silver

Max Parrot of Canada made a stunning comeback from cancer to win snowboarding slopestyle gold at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, carving out a smooth line and landing signature jumps with ease, while Chinese teen sensation Su Yiming took silver. Parrot, who completed the last of his chemotherapy treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019, held off home favorite Su with his second run with a frontside triple 16 that netted 90.96 points.

