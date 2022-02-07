Left Menu

Hungary steps in to host 2022 swimming world championships

Swimming will have world championships after all in 2022, with Hungarys Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and the sports world governing body jointly announcing the extraordinary event on Monday.Budapest will host an additional world championship from June 18-July 3 to fill a gap left by the scheduled event in Japan being pushed back to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Hungarian capital hosted the worlds in 2017 and was already slated for another turn in 2027 before the latest award.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:47 IST
Hungary steps in to host 2022 swimming world championships
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swimming will have world championships after all in 2022, with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the sport's world governing body jointly announcing the "extraordinary" event on Monday.

Budapest will host an additional world championship from June 18-July 3 to fill a gap left by the scheduled event in Japan being pushed back to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hungarian capital hosted the worlds in 2017 and was already slated for another turn in 2027 before the latest award. The championships are usually held every two years.

Orbán, who faces parliamentary elections in April against a broad coalition of rival parties, was singled out for praise by FINA. "We are extremely fortunate to have event hosts that share our passion for aquatics and have the willingness, capability and flexibility to organize FINA's most prestigious event," Husain al-Musallam, president of the sport's international governing body, said in a statement Monday. "We know we need to be imaginative in our approach in navigating through the current health crisis for our athletes. Today's agreement is a testament to this work." The world's best swimmers, divers and water polo players are now set to have three world championships in about 18 months, then the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Japanese city of Fukuoka was originally set to host the championships last year, but it was pushed back one year to avoid a scheduling clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

A second delay agreed last month from its May 2022 slot sent Fukuoka's hosting to July next year.

Fukuoka's second postponement also moved the originally scheduled 2023 worlds in Doha, Qatar to January 2024, two months later than planned.

The Paris Olympics open in July 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022