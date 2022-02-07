Really excited to play my first match in PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes' Rohith P

Bengaluru Torpedoes' Rohith P says he he is excited on playing his first match of the Prime Volleyball League. Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on Kochi Blue Spikers in the fourth fixture of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"I am really excited to play my first match in the Prime Volleyball League. Our team has been practicing together for a while and we have a good mix of experience and youth in our side. We have the team to put up good performances in the tournament," said Rohith P in a statement. The Middle Blocker added that he is looking to become popular through the Prime Volleyball League, "Volleyball isn't as popular as cricket in India and volleyball players aren't that famous. With the Prime Volleyball League being broadcast on television, the audience can see us in action and start to recognize who we are. That way we have a chance to become popular. We are hoping that we become famous players one day."

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers' Deepesh Kumar Sinha expressed that his team will look to bounce back after going down 4-1 to Hyderabad Black Hawks in their last match. "We were quite confident about our chances before our first match against Hyderabad Black Hawks. We all put in our 100 percent but unfortunately, we couldn't be on the right side of the result. However, the confidence is still high within the group and we will try to better our performance in the next game," said Deepesh Kumar Sinha.

When asked about how he moved up the levels in volleyball, the Middle Blocker said, "After completing the 12th standard, I had to go away from home to carry out volleyball training as there was not much scope for volleyball in Dantewada, the place where I grew up. There was not much craze and volleyball players in the district. I had gone to Gwalior to play the School Nationals." (ANI)

