Left Menu

Ramkumar enters doubles top-100, touches career-high 94 after Tata Open triumph

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:28 IST
Ramkumar enters doubles top-100, touches career-high 94 after Tata Open triumph
  • Country:
  • India

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan on Monday broke into the doubles top-100 for the first time in his career, after winning the Tata Open Maharashtra along with compatriot Rohan Bopanna, who also jumped eight places to 35 in the ATP list.

Ramkumar, who zoomed to a career-best 94, and Bopanna won their second title together on Sunday after beating the Australian team of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith.

The 250 points earned helped Ramkumar jump 14 places while Bopanna gained eight places for the performance.

Bopanna, 41, and the 27-year-old Ramkumar are the only players from India ranked inside top-100.

The left-handed Divij Sharan is ranked 134, having moved up by one slot.

Ramkumar is also the highest ranked Indian in the singles chart. He is placed 185 after losing three places and is followed by out-of-action Sumit Nagal (217,+5), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (235, -7) and Mukund Sasikumar (334).

Comeback man Yuki Bhambri, who made the second round in the singles event of the Tata Open, jumped 193 places to 670. He began the season outside 1000 bracket having missed three years of action due to a knee injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022