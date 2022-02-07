Left Menu

UK, Ireland to bid for Euro 2028, pullout from race for hosting 2030 FIFA World Cup

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will be bidding to host the UEFA Euro 2028, but these nations have opted out of the race to host the 2030 World Cup.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:37 IST
UK, Ireland to bid for Euro 2028, pullout from race for hosting 2030 FIFA World Cup
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will be bidding to host the UEFA Euro 2028, but these nations have opted out of the race to host the 2030 World Cup. "Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third-largest sports event in the world," The Football Association of Ireland said in an official statement, as reported by Goal.com.

"The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup," he added. England had hosted eight Euro 2020 games at Wembley Stadium last summer, including the semi-finals and final. In the summit clash, Italy defeated England to win Euro Cup.

The final was hampered by crowd violence and it needs to be seen whether England's hosting chances are hampered by it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022