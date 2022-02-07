Cricket-Collingwood named England interim coach for tour of West Indies
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has been named interim head coach for next month's three-test tour of the West Indies, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.
Collingwood takes over after Chris Silverwood stepped down last week following the team's defeat in the Ashes series against Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- England
- Australia
- Chris Silverwood
- Paul Collingwood
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Indies' chase ends 1 run short as England holds on
28 runs in final over not enough as England defeat Windies in thriller in 2nd T20I
Cricket-England seal one-run win over West Indies to level series
Rugby-Ford earns England recall, replaces injured captain Farrell
Soccer-Watford appoint former England coach Hodgson as manager