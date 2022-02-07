Left Menu

England names Collingwood as coach for West Indies tests

PTI | London | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:49 IST
England names Collingwood as coach for West Indies tests
Paul Collingwood Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood was named as the team's interim head coach on Monday for the three-match Test tour of the West Indies next month.

Assistant coach Collingwood takes over from Chris Silverwood, who was fired last week following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Collingwood, 45, who took charge of England's Twenty20 tour of the West Indies last month, is currently taking a break in Barbados but will join up with the players when they arrive in Antigua on February 25.

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the test team for the tour of the Caribbean,'' he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. ''I can't wait to get started. Having a challenging test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

"Playing test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction, and encouragement for them to start building something special.

"I have spoken to (captain) Joe Root and (vice-captain) Ben Stokes and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper.'' Collingwood played in 68 tests, 197 one-day internationals, and 36 T20s for England. The tour squad is due to be announced later this week. The first test in Antigua starts on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022