International Cricketing Legends to play for Friendship Cup UAE in Sharjah

''With certain travel restrictions still in force at some places, it is difficult for the tournament participants to travel during this time due to the current Covid situation worldwide, hence the organizing committee of FRIENDSHIP CUP UAE has postponed the event to 5th, 6th, and 7th of March 2022,'' announced Aslam Gurukkal, CEO and Managing Director of Arba Sports Service LLC. Sharjah has known the world over as Mecca of cricket where international legends of the cricketing world have participated in various tournaments. It holds the world record of holding the maximum number of one-day International matches. Now, Sharjah will host the Friendship Cup UAE which will have four teams comprising the great legends of the Cricketing world with a dash of Bollywood color. One of the four teams is BOLLYWOOD KINGS which is led by Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and comprises Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani and with the added firepower of International, Cricketers turned actors like Salil Ankola and Sreesanth. The second team is INDIA LEGENDS comprising greats like Mohd Kaif, Munaf Patel, Ajay Jadeja among other legendary Indian cricketers led by Mohd Azharuddin. PAKISTAN LEGENDS team comprises of their World Class players like Imran Nazir who will lead other greats like Yousuf Yohana, Mohd Yousuf, Salman Butt, and Irfan Khan. The fourth team is the WORLD LEGENDS 11 led by Ajantha Mendis and it comprises Sri Lankan players like Dilshan Tilakratne alongwith other cricketing legends from England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe. Sharjah is one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE holds the distinction of having nationalists from over 200 countries. ''UAE is also referred to as the second home of the World as people of several religions, regions, and nationalities live like a family in this country that conveys the message of Humanity, Brotherhood, and Love to the world,'' mentioned Amin Pathan, Chairman of ARBA Sports Services. ''Echoing this ethos and with the motive of taking the spirit of Friendship and Brotherhood a notch further, Arba Sports Services LLC presents the FRIENDSHIP CUP UAE. While the spectators will revive the memories of these greats, the budding cricketers will derive a lot of inspiration and learn a lot by watching the greats of Cricket in this tournament,'' he further announced. ''Seven Cricket Matches will be played in T-10 format from 5th to 7th of March 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in compliance with the International Cricket Rules and regulations. All the matches will be telecast live on Sony 6 Television Channel,'' said Noufal Quran, Operations Director at ARBA Sports Services. The tournament will be conducted under the patronage of Sheikh Faisal bin Khaled Al Qassimi and it will be hosting the Matches in association with the Safety Ambassadors Council of Dubai Police.

