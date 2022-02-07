Left Menu

Greece steps up measures to fight hooliganism after killing of soccer fan

Greece will tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:59 IST
Greece steps up measures to fight hooliganism after killing of soccer fan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece will tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on sports violence on Monday and government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said afterwards the government would submit a bill reforming the sports sector to parliament in the coming weeks.

Greek soccer has been plagued by violence on and off the pitch and authorities have in recent years repeatedly promised to clean up the game. So far at least nine people have been arrested over the killing of Alkis Kampanos, who was beaten and stabbed to death outside the Aris Thessaloniki club's stadium in the northern city of Thessaloniki on the night of Feb. 1

He and two other males were attacked by a group of people on the street, reportedly after a brief brawl over the team they supported. There is a strong rivalry between Aris and the city's other team PAOK. Kampanos was an Aris supporter.

In Greece, fights between football fans and clubs are frequent before or after a game. It is not uncommon for a match to be disrupted by crowd trouble or a pitch invasion, despite the heavy fines imposed. The reforms planned by the government would include tightening rules over the operation of soccer clubs, imposing heavier penalties and increasing police controls to avert such events.

"Combating violence among youths and football fans is our obligation to the Greek society and the younger generation," Oikonomouhe said. "We expect everyone to contribute to eliminate sports violence". The killing has shocked the nation. People have laid flowers and left candles, handwritten notes and soccer jerseys with his name at the crime scene. One of them read "Never again" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022