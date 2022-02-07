Left Menu

Daniel Sams added to Australia T20I squad for series against SL

All-rounder Daniel Sams has been added to Australia's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka on Friday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:35 IST
Daniel Sams added to Australia T20I squad for series against SL
Daniel Sams (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

All-rounder Daniel Sams has been added to Australia's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka on Friday. Sams has been included as a replacement of batter Travis Head, who will be missing out the starting of the T20I series to play a Sheffield Shield match for South Australia ahead of the Pakistan tour.

Head played his last T20I in 2018 but was recalled to play in the series against Sri Lanka. He had decided to play some first class cricket before Australia's tour to Pakistan. On the other hand, Sams has played four T20Is and had a good BBL with Thunder where he was their leading wicket-taker with 19 at 24.57 and also hammered an astonishing 98 off 44 balls against Melbourne Renegades.

The T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will kick start from Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Head will be joining the squad in the second clash at Melbourne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022