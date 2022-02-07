Maha: 2 held in Thane for accepting bets on PSL T20 match

Two people were arrested for allegedly accepting bets on a T20 cricket match being held in Dubai as part of the Pakistan Super League, police in Thane in Maharashtra said on Monday.

A raid was conducted on Saturday and Dhiren Thakkar (380 and Bhavya Veera (28) were nabbed while taking bets, a Wagle Estate police station official said.

They have been charged under IPC and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act provisions and remanded in police custody till February 10.

