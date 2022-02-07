Chances of playing two spinners together in NZ very low: Simon Harmer

South Africa spinner Simon Harmer has said that the chances of playing two spinners in tandem in New Zealand is very low and he is very realistic about things. New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns in two Tests, beginning February 17. The first Test will be played at the Hagley Oval.

"I think if we're realistic, if you look at the Hagley Oval, it's probably the greenest and bounciest and quickest wickets in New Zealand so the chances of us playing two spinners are very low. So I'm just going to make sure that I'm available if needed. If something was to happen - Kesh has done extremely well in his international cricket thus far. And I'm always going to be a supporting act to him which I hope I can do to the best of my ability if the opportunity does arise," ESPNcricinfo quoted Harmer as saying. "But for this tour, I just have to work really hard and support the guys that will be playing and just to try and add value where I can, whether it be music in the change room, whether it be throwing balls, whether it be pushing guys to try and be better," he added.

Harmer was picked for the New Zealand series because another spinner George Linde is supposed to get married this month. "This opportunity has arisen because things have happened. That's how the sport works. There are injuries. There are other things. The whole dynamic that makes up the professional sport. I'm under no illusion as to why I'm here but I am here now and I've just got to try and show people what I'm about, what my brand is about. It's obviously been a long time since I've been involved in the setup. I think I've matured a lot and I understand what I need to do and how I need to go about it," said Harmer.

Harmer has also revealed that he is working on becoming a lawyer once his playing days are over. "I have always kind of been the black sheep of the family. Always enjoyed my sport, never wanted to be in my room doing homework, always wanted to be outside. I didn't know what I wanted to do study-wise. Got myself into trouble with the law and sort of found out through that it is an interesting field. That's how I stumbled into law," said Harmer. (ANI)

