Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd striker Greenwood dropped by Nike in wake of arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer being sponsored by Nike, the sportswear giant said on Monday, after the forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. Nike said last week they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were concerned by the allegations. They have now dropped the player altogether.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:22 IST
Soccer-Man Utd striker Greenwood dropped by Nike in wake of arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer being sponsored by Nike, the sportswear giant said on Monday, after the forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. The player was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greenwood, 20, was released on bail https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-uniteds-greenwood-released-bail-after-arrest-2022-02-02 last week pending further investigations but he remains suspended by the Premier League club until further notice. Nike said last week they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were concerned by the allegations.

They have now dropped the player altogether. "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike said in a statement.

The allegations against Greenwood - including video, photographs and a voice note - were posted on Instagram and later deleted. He was first arrested on Jan. 30 and placed in police custody before being released on Feb. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022