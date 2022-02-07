Soccer-Man Utd striker Greenwood dropped by Nike in wake of arrest
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer being sponsored by Nike, the sportswear giant said on Monday, after the forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. Nike said last week they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were concerned by the allegations. They have now dropped the player altogether.
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer being sponsored by Nike, the sportswear giant said on Monday, after the forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. The player was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.
Greenwood, 20, was released on bail https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-uniteds-greenwood-released-bail-after-arrest-2022-02-02 last week pending further investigations but he remains suspended by the Premier League club until further notice. Nike said last week they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were concerned by the allegations.
They have now dropped the player altogether. "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike said in a statement.
The allegations against Greenwood - including video, photographs and a voice note - were posted on Instagram and later deleted. He was first arrested on Jan. 30 and placed in police custody before being released on Feb. 2.
