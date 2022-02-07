Left Menu

Anneke Bosch ruled out of SA squad for upcoming Women's World Cup

Proteas all-rounder Anneke Bosch was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup due to injury.

07-02-2022
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

Proteas all-rounder Anneke Bosch was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup due to injury. Bosch, who was named as part of the travelling reserves, misses out after fracturing her right thumb.

"The 28-year old will be replaced by the top-order batter, Andrie Steyn in the travelling 18-player squad," stated an official release. Steyn, who scored a half-century to help South Africa secure a six-wicket victory and series win against the West Indies, will be a part of the three travelling reserves.

Momentum Proteas' 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup squad: Sune Luus (Captain) (Titans Ladies), Chloe Tryon (Vice-Captain) (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Imperial Lions), Lara Goodall (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Lizelle Lee (Senwes Dragons), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Maria Klaas (Senwes Dragons), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Imperial Lions) Travelling Reserves: Andrie Steyn (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Nadine de Klerk (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Imperial Lions).

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be from March 4 to April 3 in New Zealand. (ANI)

