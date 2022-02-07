Kadhe makes main draw, Myneni out of Bengaluru Open Challenger

India's Arjun Kadhe booked a slot in the main draw of the Bengaluru Open but Saketh Myneni exited the ATP Challenger tournament following a first round drubbing here on Monday.

Kadhe, who entered the Qualifying event as an alternate, knocked out Austrian Alexander Erler 6-3 6-4.

In the main draw he is set to compete against Turkey's fifth seed Altug Celikbilek in the first round.

Sasikumar Mukund, though, could not clear the Qualifiers, losing 3-6 2-6 to Croatia's third seed Borna Gojo in the final round.

Myneni, who has been included in the Indian Davis Cup team as a reserve member for next month's tie against Denmark, lost the men's singles first round 1-6 1-6 to Italy's Gian Marco Moroni.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will open their campaign on Tuesday against Mathias Bourgue and Max Purcell respectively.

Rishi Reddy and S D Prajwal Dev have been given wild card entries into the main draw.

Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan will compete in the doubles as a team.

Kadhe and Adil Kalyanpur have also entered as wild card entrants.

