Ind vs WI: Rahul, Agarwal, Saini join practice session ahead of 2nd ODI

Ahead of the second ODI against West Indies, batters KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and pacer Navdeep Saini joined the Indian squad in the practice ground on Monday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:22 IST
KL Rahul (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In the first ODI, batter Deepak Hooda made his Team India debut after receiving his cap from Virat Kohli. India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets. Rohit Sharma hit a 50 to lead the hosts' charge. Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Deepak Hooda (26) also played decent knocks to take India home.

In the first ODI, batter Deepak Hooda made his Team India debut after receiving his cap from Virat Kohli. India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets. Rohit Sharma hit a 50 to lead the hosts' charge. Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Deepak Hooda (26) also played decent knocks to take India home.

India folded West Indies for a paltry 176. With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

