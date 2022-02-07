The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Odisha FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BOX-IND Days after losing father, Asian champ boxer Pooja Rani set for Strandja Memorial By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) From the revelry of her brother's wedding to the utter despair of losing her father, life changed in a matter of five days for two-time Asian champion and Tokyo Olympian boxer Pooja Rani.

SPO-CRI-U19-NCA-LD BLUEPRINT Road Ahead for U-19s: BCCI-NCA may develop ''19 plus'' team to stop talented boys from going off radar (Eds: Adding inputs) By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Kamal Passi played a few matches for Punjab some seasons ago, Ravikant Singh is nowhere near the system now and four years since his glory days, Manjot Kalra's career hasn't got a head-start.

SPO-CRI-KARTHIK-INTERVIEW Karthik sharpening his T20 finishing skills for India comeback, wants to play for another 3-4 years By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Dinesh Karthik is currently putting in the hard yards in Mumbai under the guidance of friend and mentor Abhishek Nayar, focussed on sharpening his finishing skills in the T20 format.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-AUCTION-STRATEGY Auction Action: RCB may bid handsomely for Holder By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Former West Indies captain and one of world's premier all-rounders Jason Holder could well turn out to be one of the most expensive buys at this edition of Indian Premier League's mega-auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore expected to bid heavily for him.

SPO-FOOT-JHINGAN Bubble life tough but not worse than lives of soldiers in sub-zero temperature, says Jhingan By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Top sporting stars have often expressed apprehensions about prolonged stay in a bio-bubble and though India footballer Sandesh Jhingan agrees with their viewpoint, he says it is ''still not worse'' than lives of soldiers stationed in sub-zero temperature.

SPO-HOCK-IND-PRO Upbeat Indian men face France in FIH Pro League Hockey opener Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 7 (PTI) Carrying the mantle of Olympic bronze medallists has added ''some pressure'' as India begin their campaign in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League Hockey with a match against France here on Tuesday.

SPO-HOCK-HARMANPREET Pro League matches will help Indian team asses itself ahead of major tournaments, says Harmanpreet Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 7 (PTI) Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh says the FIH Pro League matches against quality sides like France and South Africa will help the Indian men's hockey team assess itself and prepare for other major tournaments later this year.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-BARODA-HARDIK Hardik Pandya skips Ranji Trophy New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) All-rounder Hardik Pandya will skip the Ranji Trophy starting on February 10 to focus on his India comeback in white-ball cricket. SPO-CRI-IND-WI-HOLDER Holder feels batters should put bigger prize on their wicket Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who top scored in the first ODI against India here, feels that their batters should put a bigger prize on the wickets in the remaining two games.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-GILCHRIST Gilchrist slams CA for painting Langer as 'monster' Sydney, Feb 7 (PTI) Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist on Monday launched a scathing attack on Cricket Australia, saying the board portrayed former head coach Justin Langer as a “monster.” SPO-FOOT-ISL-CHHANGTE After dramatic move, Chhangte says Mumbai City was his ''best choice'' Margao, Feb 7 (PTI) Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte feels he gave wings to his career by completing a six-month loan deal from Chennaiyin FC to ''best choice'' Mumbai City FC in a unique move during the winter transfer window.

SPO-CRI-IND-CHAHAL-ROHIT More googlies I bowl, better my leg break will be: Chahal acts on Rohit's advice Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who snared four wickets in the first ODI against the West Indies here, has credited new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma for the performance, saying the star batter made him realise that the more googlies he bowled, the more effective his leg-breaks would become.

SPO-CRI-IND-WI-WASHINGTON There were challenges but my only aim was to improve as a player: Washington By Nikhil Bapat Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Washington Sundar has had to endure a painful five months away from the game due to a finger injury but the lanky Tamil Nadu off-spinner says he used the forced break to get better as a cricketer as that was all he could control.

SPO-TENNIS-IND-RANKING Ramkumar enters doubles top-100, touches career-high 94 after Tata Open triumph New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan on Monday broke into the doubles top-100 for the first time in his career, after winning the Tata Open Maharashtra along with compatriot Rohan Bopanna, who also jumped eight places to 35 in the ATP list. SPO-CRI-IND-TRAINING Rahul, Mayank, Saini sweat out in the nets ahead of 2nd ODI Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) India vice-captain KL Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal, who has completed his quarantine after being added to the squad, sweated it out on Monday ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB ATKMB aim to stop Hyderabad juggernaut and keep top-four pace Bambolim, Feb 7 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan will have to be at their best when they take on leaders Hyderabad FC who will look to further consolidate their lead at the top of the table when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-U19-TAMBE-PROFILE U-19 WC Heroes: Maharashtra Police's ATS officer watching son Kaushal fulfil his cherished dream By Nikhil Bapat Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Like hundreds of others who would ply their trade in the very competitive Kanga League during Mumbai monsoons, Sunil Tambe also nurtured a dream of making it big in professional cricket.

SPO-TENNIS-CHALLENGER-IND Kadhe makes main draw, Myneni out of Bengaluru Open Challenger Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) India's Arjun Kadhe booked a slot in the main draw of the Bengaluru Open but Saketh Myneni exited the ATP Challenger tournament following a first round drubbing here on Monday.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL Deepak Hooda helps Jaipur Pink Panthers overcome Gujarat Giants Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Deepak Hooda produced a fine performance for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Gujarat Giants 36-31 in the 100th match of Pro Kabaddi League's eighth season here on Monday.

