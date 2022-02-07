Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Manchester United boss Rangnick plays down talk of rift with Lingard

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Monday that he shares a good relationship with Jesse Lingard after the wantaway midfielder was not allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window. The United board reportedly blocked a deadline-day move to Newcastle United for the 29-year-old, who did not feature in the FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Middlesbrough last week after being given time off by the club.

Factbox-Olympics-Ski jumping-Reaction to disqualifications at mixed team event

Reaction to Monday's Olympic mixed team ski jumping event which was won by Slovenia after Germany, Austria, Japan and Norway all suffered disqualifications. Germany national team coach Stefan Horngacher

Olympics-Polish skater cried in back of ambulance amid confusion over isolation

A Polish short track speed skater recalled on Monday "crying like crazy" in the back of an ambulance after a 3 a.m. knock on the door of her isolation hotel room at the Winter Games by employees wearing cameras on their belts. Natalia Maliszewska, 26, described a "traumatic" experience, during which she said she was ruled in and out of the Games several times due to conflicting COVID-19 test results, in an interview with Reuters after finally being cleared to compete.

Olympics-Ski Jumping-Slovenia win mixed team gold amid DQ chaos

Slovenia won the mixed team ski jumping gold on Monday but the big talking point of the event's first appearance at the Olympics was a series of disqualifications that hit the favourites and meant world champions Germany failed to make the final. Ursa Bogataj and Nika Kriznar, who took gold and bronze in the women's individual event, helped Slovenia to gold alongside Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Gritty Sweden beat China 2-1 to keep hopes alive

A gritty Swedish team claimed their first win in the women's Olympic ice hockey preliminary stage on Monday, edging hosts China 2-1 to keep alive their chances of advancing in the tournament. China's Kang Mulan got the scoring started with a stellar individual effort early in the first period, but Sweden's Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz responded in the second, beating Chinese goalie Zhou Jiaying on her gloveside on a penalty shot.

NFL coaches' claims of incentives to lose pose legal risks for league

A lawsuit filed last week accusing the National Football League of racist hiring practices brought to light allegations that owners secretly offered incentives to coaches to lose, which could lead to class action lawsuits for hundreds of millions of dollars and even criminal liability, experts said. The accusation comes at a time of explosive growth in legal sports gambling and just over a week before the league's Super Bowl extravaganza.

Olympics-Chinese tennis player Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Sweden's Hector wins thrilling giant slalom

Sweden's Sara Hector produced a stunning display of controlled aggression to win the gold medal in a dramatic women's giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. Italy's Federica Brignone took the silver medal and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami the bronze after defending champion Mikaela Schiffrin was among 19 racers who failed to finish their first run https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/alpine-skiing-shiffrin-crashes-out-giant-slalom-2022-02-07s.

Olympics-Starry-eyed Chock and Bates secure team silver for United States

Far more than throwing caution to the wind, ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates threw it into outer space with a dramatic, ethereal performance that delivered the team silver medal for the United States at the Olympic figure skating on Monday. With the U.S. flagging after an error-strewn free programme by pairs duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, Chock and Bates needed to step up to help their team climb the second step on the podium behind the Russian winners.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid carries 76ers past DeMar DeRozan-led Bulls

Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Chicago Bulls 119-108 on Sunday. It was the seventh game that Embiid scored at least 40 points this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)