Soccer-Leicester fan charged with assault after Forest incident

A Leicester City fan who was arrested for clashing with Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup fourth-round game at the weekend has been charged with multiple counts of assault, Nottinghamshire Police said on Monday. Cameron Toner, 19, ran onto the pitch and attacked Forest players while they were celebrating their third goal in a shock 4-1 win over the holders at the City Ground on Sunday.

Tennis-WTA says latest Peng interview does not ease concerns about her safety

A recent interview in which Peng Shuai denied accusing anyone of sexual assault has done little to address concerns about the Chinese player's safety, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) reaffirmed on Monday. Peng, a former doubles world number one, told French newspaper L'Equipe that a social media post where she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her, was a "huge misunderstanding".

Olympics-Polish skater cried in back of ambulance amid confusion over isolation

A Polish short track speed skater recalled on Monday "crying like crazy" in the back of an ambulance after a 3 a.m. knock on the door of her isolation hotel room at the Winter Games by employees wearing cameras on their belts. Natalia Maliszewska, 26, described a "traumatic" experience, during which she said she was ruled in and out of the Games several times due to conflicting COVID-19 test results, in an interview with Reuters after finally being cleared to compete.

NFL coaches' claims of incentives to lose pose legal risks for league

A lawsuit filed last week accusing the National Football League of racist hiring practices brought to light allegations that owners secretly offered incentives to coaches to lose, which could lead to class action lawsuits for hundreds of millions of dollars and even criminal liability, experts said. The accusation comes at a time of explosive growth in legal sports gambling and just over a week before the league's Super Bowl extravaganza.

NFL-Super Bowl a game changer for local LA businesses - officials

This Sunday's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will bring in half a billion dollars for local business in the Los Angeles region, city officials said on Monday. At a press conference kicking off Super Bowl week, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said his city looked forward to reaping the economic benefits while hosting a "world class event."

Olympics-Chinese tennis player Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

China's use of Uyghur with Olympic torch can't distract from abuses -White House

China's use of a Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympic torch cannot be a distraction from "the human rights abuses, the genocide" committed against the Uyghurs, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. A 20-year-old cross-country skier born in Xinjiang, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, along with another Chinese athlete lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday during opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Games.

Olympics-Figure skating-Zhou withdraws from Beijing after positive COVID test

American figure skater Vincent Zhou said on Monday he has withdrawn from the Beijing Olympics ahead of this week's men's singles competition after testing positive for COVID-19. A tearful Zhou, who finished sixth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and beat triple world champion Nathan Chen for the gold medal at the Skate America Grand Prix in October, delivered the news in a five-minute Instagram video.

Senegal welcomes home Nations Cup heroes after historic victory

Some swung from a billboard frame. Others danced on the tarmac. As Senegal's national soccer team touched down in the capital Dakar after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations, each of the thousands of faces there to welcome them home was ecstatic. Star player Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick to seal victory for Senegal in a 4-2 penalty shootout, following a 0-0 draw with Egypt in the decider in Yaounde the night before.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid carries 76ers past DeMar DeRozan-led Bulls

Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Chicago Bulls 119-108 on Sunday. It was the seventh game that Embiid scored at least 40 points this season.

