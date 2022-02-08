Left Menu

PSL: Jason Roy scores century as Quetta Gladiators defeat Lahore Qalandars

Jason Roy announced his arrival in the Pakistan Super League 2022 with a whirlwind maiden century that steered Quetta Gladiators to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg on Monday.

Jason Roy in action (Photo/ PSL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Jason Roy announced his arrival in the Pakistan Super League 2022 with a whirlwind maiden century that steered Quetta Gladiators to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg on Monday. Roy raced to his first 50 from 20 balls, while his second 50 came off 29 balls as the Gladiators achieved the 205-target with three balls to spare. This was the second-highest successful run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Roy's brutal 57-ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes. Roy's 116 was the first century by a Quetta Gladiators' batter and 11th overall in the history of the event.

Kamran Akmal (three), Sharjeel Khan (two), Colin Ingram, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman, and Chris Lynn are the other batters to reach the three figures in this highly entertaining, exciting but challenging league. This was also the second-fastest 100 after Rilee Rossouw's 43-ball century. Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 204/5 (Fakhar Zaman 70, Harry Brook 41*; Ghulam Mudassar 2-43); Quetta Gladiators 207/3 (Jason Roy 116, James Vince 49*; Kamran Ghulam 1-15). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

