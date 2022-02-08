Left Menu

FIFA dismisses Jamaica protest of 1-1 qualifying draw vs US

FIFAs disciplinary committee said Jamaica JFF failed to provide a copy of its original protest to the match commissioner, nor evidence that said protest had been submitted in writing to the latter within two hours of the match.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 09:44 IST
FIFA dismisses Jamaica protest of 1-1 qualifying draw vs US
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

FIFA has dismissed a protest filed by the Jamaica Football Federation over its 1-1 draw with the United States in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 16.

In a 34-point, eight-page decision, FIFA's disciplinary committee said Jamaica failed to notify the match commissioner of the protest and failed to make a payment of 1,000 Swiss francs (then $1,075) to accompany the protest.

''Two out of the three conditions for a protest to be admissible from a procedural perspective had not been met. As such, the committee stressed that it had no other option but to consider the protest to be inadmissible," FIFA said in a decision dated Nov. 23, signed by director of FIFA judicial bodies Carlos Schneider on Jan. 3 and obtained by The Associated Press.

Jamaica said Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderón improperly failed to call a hand ball in the first half, when Reggae Boyz claimed Chris Richards should have been penalized for a ball that struck him in the penalty area.

Jamaica also said Damion Lowe should have been credited with a goal in the 84th minute when he leapt above Walker Zimmerman at the top of the 6-yard box and headed Leon Bailey's corner kick to the left of U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Calderón cited Lowe for infringement and disallowed the goal. FIFA's disciplinary committee said Jamaica "JFF failed to provide a copy of its original protest to the match commissioner, nor evidence that said protest had been submitted in writing to the latter within two hours of the match.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022