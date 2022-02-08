Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austria's Mayer claims historic gold in men's super-G; Tennis-WTA says latest Peng interview does not ease concerns about her safety and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austria's Mayer claims historic gold in men's super-G

Austria's Matthias Mayer became the first man to win an Alpine skiing gold medal in three consecutive Olympic Games after winning the super-G at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Mayer, who won gold in downhill in Sochi in 2014 and super-G in Pyeongchang four years ago, raced down 'The Rock' in a time of 1:19.94 with American Ryan Cochran-Siegle just four-hundredths of a second behind him.

Tennis-WTA says latest Peng interview does not ease concerns about her safety

A recent interview in which Peng Shuai denied accusing anyone of sexual assault has done little to address concerns about the Chinese player's safety, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) reaffirmed on Monday. Peng, a former doubles world number one, told French newspaper L'Equipe that a social media post where she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her, was a "huge misunderstanding".

Soccer-Injured Dahlkemper out of U.S. women's team for SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women's national team will be without defender Abby Dahlkemper at this month's SheBelieves Cup due to an injury, the team said , adding that teenage forward Trinity Rodman will join the squad as a replacement. The reigning world champions said Dahlkemper, who has 77 caps, has been ruled out due to a back injury.

S.Korea to lodge protest with CAS, IOC over disqualified short track skaters

South Korea said on Tuesday it plans to lodge a protest with the global top court for sport and an Olympics body over the disqualification of two short track speed skaters which triggered public furor at home. Hwang Dae-Heon and Lee June-SEO were disqualified from the men's 1,000 meters semi-finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on late Monday, for an "illegal late pass" and a lane change, respectively, both causing contact with another skater.

Olympics-Polish skater cried in back of ambulance amid confusion over isolation

A Polish short-track speed skater recalled on Monday "crying like crazy" in the back of an ambulance after a 3 a.m. knock on the door of her isolation hotel room at the Winter Games by employees wearing cameras on their belts. Natalia Maliszewska, 26, described a "traumatic" experience, during which she said she was ruled in and out of the Games several times due to conflicting COVID-19 test results, in an interview with Reuters after finally being cleared to compete.

Olympics-Peng Shuai watches as Gu puts China atop medals table

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was on hand on Tuesday to watch China's Eileen Gu as she won gold in the Big Air competition in Beijing to put the host nation at the top of the medals table. Peng, who could be seen in the stands wearing a black knit hat with the Olympic rings on them and a black coat with the Chinese flag, acknowledged a greeting from a journalist but declined to answer questions as she left the venue.

Olympics-Ski jumping-Germany's Althaus says FIS 'destroyed women's ski jumping' after DQ chaos

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has come under fire after a slew of disqualifications marred Monday's first Olympic mixed team event, with one athlete saying the governing body had "destroyed" women's ski jumping. Germany, Austria, Norway and Japan all suffered disqualification for suit infringements, prompting anger and tears on what should have been a great night for the sport, but which ended up in fiasco.

NFL coaches' claims of incentives to lose pose legal risks for league

A lawsuit filed last week accusing the National Football League of racist hiring practices brought to light allegations that owners secretly offered incentives to coaches to lose, which could lead to class action lawsuits for hundreds of millions of dollars and even criminal liability, experts said. The accusation comes at a time of explosive growth in legal sports gambling and just over a week before the league's Super Bowl extravaganza.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Horror injury ends American skier O'Brien's Olympic campaign

American alpine skier Nina O'Brien is out of the Beijing Winter Olympics after suffering compound fractures to her left leg during her giant slalom run, a U.S. team spokesperson said on Tuesday. O'Brien crashed over the finish line during her second run in Monday's race and required lengthy treatment in the finish area before being carried away on a sled.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu lands Big Air gold, China moves to top of medals table

China's Eileen Gu got her maiden Olympics off to a dream start as the U.S.-born teenager landed a tricky jump to become the first Freeski Big Air champion at the Beijing Games, taking the host country to the top of the medals table on Tuesday. With the Shougang steel mill in the backdrop, Gu landed in the final run 1620, a trick only Tess Ledoux had achieved in competition before. The Frenchwoman settled for silver.

