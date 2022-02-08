Cricket-Gillespie rules himself out for Australia head coach role

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie is not interested in replacing Justin Langer as the team's head coach, the 46-year-old said on Tuesday. Langer resigned last weekend, shortly after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension of his contract.

Gillespie had been considered as a potential replacement for Langer, but he said he is committed to his coaching role at South Australia. "I am not putting myself up for any jobs, I'm fully committed to South Australian cricket," Gillespie, a former test team mate of Langer, told reporters.

"I've got a lot of work to do here and I'm absolutely loving it. "It's nice to be thought of in that way, but it's not something I'm entertaining," Gillespie added when asked if he was flattered to have been mentioned as a possible successor to Langer.

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who will lead the squad on an interim basis, is also a potential candidate. Australian Trevor Bayliss, the former England coach, has also been linked to the role.

