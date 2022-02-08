Left Menu

Cricket-Australia women win final ODI to finish Ashes series unbeaten

Skipper Meg Lanning led by example as Australia crushed England by eight wickets in the third and final one-dayer to finish the multi-format Ashes series unbeaten on Tuesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-02-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 12:12 IST
Meg Lanning Image Credit: Instagram / meglanning7
Skipper Meg Lanning led by example as Australia crushed England by eight wickets in the third and final one-dayer to finish the multi-format Ashes series unbeaten on Tuesday. Australia's bowlers, spearheaded by Annabel Sutherland (4-31), laid the foundation for their 3-0 sweep of the one-day leg of the series by bowling out England for 163 at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

Lanning led their chase with an unbeaten 57 as Australia romped home with 13.4 overs to spare for a 12-4 series victory less than a month after their men's team's 4-0 Ashes triumph against England. The England team under Heather Knight finished winless, their points coming from two washed-out T20 matches in Adelaide and a drawn test in Canberra.

"We have had so many contributors. That holds us in good stead moving forwards," said Lanning whose team are overwhelming favorites to win the World Cup in New Zealand beginning next month. "Today was a complete performance with bat and ball."

Knight said their performance dipped towards the end of a tiring tour. "We will be a bit frustrated there were a few opportunities missed.

"The last two games aren't a reflection of us as a side. We were a bit fatigued and a bit tired," added Knight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

