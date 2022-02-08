Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Russian Bolshunov withdraws from sprint freestyle event; Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austria's Mayer claims historic gold in men's super-G and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Russian Bolshunov withdraws from sprint freestyle event

Newly crowned cross country skiathlon gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov has withdrawn from Tuesday's sprint freestyle race, where he had been again expected to challenge for a medal, the head of the Russian Ski Association has announced. Representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Bolshunov won the grueling 30km skiathlon in dominant style on Sunday, then hit back at journalists questioning his performance who he claimed was "hinting at doping".

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austria's Mayer claims historic gold in men's super-G

Austria's Matthias Mayer became the first man to win an Alpine skiing gold medal at three consecutive Olympic Games after winning the super-G at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Mayer, who won gold in downhill in Sochi in 2014 and super-G in Pyeongchang four years ago, raced down 'The Rock' in a time of 1:19.94 with American Ryan Cochran-Siegle just four-hundredths of a second behind him.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada and U.S. set stage for another gold medal showdown

Canada beat archrivals the United States 4-2 on Tuesday in what many forecasts was a preview of the women's ice hockey gold medal final at the Beijing Games. The Group A preliminary round contest mattered little in the standings with both teams having already secured spots in the knockout round but any time the two teams step onto the ice there is something on the line.

Top 25 roundup: Virginia stuns No. 7 Duke in closing seconds

Reece Beekman drained a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to give Virginia a shocking 69-68 victory against No. 7 Duke on Monday night at Durham, N.C. Jayden Gardner scored 17 points with eight rebounds, Kadin Shedrick dumped in a career-high 16 points off the bench and Armaan Franklin had 11 points for Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). It was the Cavaliers' third straight win and fourth in the past five games.

NBA roundup: Jazz rally past Knicks

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz erased a double-digit, second-half deficit to defeat the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell spearheaded a late game-clinching, 11-1 run, and finished with seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals to help the Jazz win their third game in a row.

Olympics-Figure skating-Chen scores world record for massive lead over shocked Hanyu

In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, American Nathan Chen scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing on Tuesday, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen -- also a gold-medal favorite then -- had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan's Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold.

Olympics-Peng Shuai makes Games appearance as Gu wins Big Air gold

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was on hand on Tuesday to watch China's Eileen Gu as she won gold in the Big Air competition in Beijing to put the host nation at the top of the medals table. Peng, who could be seen in the stands wearing a black knit hat with the Olympic rings on them and a black coat with the Chinese flag, acknowledged a greeting from a journalist but declined to answer questions as she left the venue.

Olympics-Ski jumping-Germany's Althaus says FIS 'destroyed women's ski jumping' after DQ chaos

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has come under fire after a slew of disqualifications marred Monday's first Olympic mixed team event, with one athlete saying the governing body had "destroyed" women's ski jumping. Germany, Austria, Norway, and Japan all suffered disqualification for suit infringements, prompting anger and tears on what should have been a great night for the sport, but which ended up in a fiasco.

Olympics-Team USA take proactive approach on mental health at Beijing Games

The United States Olympic officials said they learned lessons from the Tokyo Games on supporting athletes' mental health, taking a proactive approach in Beijing where isolation and COVID-19 fears have piled on more stress. Gymnast Simone Biles, a four-time gold medallist, rewrote the playbook on mental health in Tokyo, championing athlete wellbeing in a conversation once seen as a taboo that nonetheless resonated from the Summer Games to the Winter.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu lands Big Air gold, China moves to top of medals table

China's Eileen Gu got her maiden Olympics off to a dream start as the U.S.-born teenager landed a tricky jump to become the first Freeski Big Air champion at the Beijing Games, taking the host country to the top of the medals table on Tuesday. With the Shougang steel mill in the backdrop, Gu landed in the final run 1620, a trick only Tess Ledeux had achieved in competition before. The Frenchwoman settled for silver.

