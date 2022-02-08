Left Menu

'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis, Petersen and Hossain nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

08-02-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two South Africans -- batter Keegan Petersen and record-breaking U-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis -- along with Ebadot Hossain of Bangladesh were on Tuesday nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award following their stellar performances in January.

While Petersen was named Player of the Series for his sensational performance during the home Test rubber against India, Brevis took the U-19 World Cup by storm, scoring 506 runs in six innings at an average of 84.33 while also taking seven wickets, earning him the moniker 'Baby AB', after the legendary AB de Villiers.

Petersen helped the Proteas register a series win at home against a strong Indian side, his runs helping lay the foundation as South Africa bounced back from 0-1 down to claim the series 2-1.

Petersen played gritty knocks at the pivotal No. 3 position, amassing 244 runs during the series at an average of 61.

In the Caribbean, the brilliant Brevis scored two hundreds and three fifties in his six appearances, and picked up his wickets at 28.57. His all-round exploits helped him in claiming the Player of the Tournament Trophy as well.

Bangladesh pacer Hossain played two Tests against New Zealand in January and claimed nine wickets at 29.33.

He registered figures of 6/46 in the first Test and helped Bangladesh to a historic victory in New Zealand, their first in the country.

Among women candidates, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies' Deandra Dottin and England's Heather Knight were named as nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for their strong performances.

