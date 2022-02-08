Left Menu

Ind vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer test COVID-19 negative, cleared to train

India batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and hence the duo has been cleared to resume training.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:28 IST
Ind vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer test COVID-19 negative, cleared to train
Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and hence the duo has been cleared to resume training.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Dhawan and Iyer have been cleared to train. "Yes, Shikhar and Shreyas have tested negative for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to train. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation," the source pointed.

Team India will have a training session on Tuesday evening and both Dhawan and Iyer are set to be a part of that session. Earlier, before the first ODI against West Indies, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan, Ruturaj, and Navdeep Saini tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all these players missed the first ODI against West Indies. The Rohit-led squad defeated Windies by six wickets in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India and West Indies will now lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

