Arjun Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane named in Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 16:14 IST
Arjun Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and India batter Ajinkya Rahane were on Tuesday named in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad. Prithvi Shaw will lead Mumbai in the tournament. He had led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare title in the last season.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Gulam Parkar, Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Prasad Desai and Mr. Anand Yalvigi has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2021-2022," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a statement. Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aakarshit Gomel, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Royston Dias, Arjun Tendulkar

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

