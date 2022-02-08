Left Menu

SL batter Kusal Mendis tests COVID-19 positive in Australia ahead of T20I series

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:08 IST
SL batter Kusal Mendis tests COVID-19 positive in Australia ahead of T20I series
Kusal Mendis Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia ahead of the T20 International series beginning on Friday, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Monday.

''Kusal Mendis, who is with the touring Sri Lanka National Team in Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19,'' Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

''The result of the RAT was confirmed following a PCR test, which was conducted on the same day.'' Mendis is currently placed in isolation as per COVID-19 protocols.

The five-match T20 series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played from February 11 to 20 with the first game scheduled at the SCG.

After the white-ball tour of Australia, the islanders are due to be in India for a two-match Test and three-match T20 series, starting February 25, with the five-day games.

Earlier on January 31, uncapped pacer Nuwan Thushara, a part of the 20-member Sri Lanka squad to tour Australia, had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure.

Dilshan Fonseka, the team trainer, had also tested positive for the virus.

The SLC had said that both of them will join the squad on February 10, upon completion of their quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022