Left Menu

BATC 2022: Indian men's and women's teams clubbed with defending champions Indonesia, Japan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:15 IST
BATC 2022: Indian men's and women's teams clubbed with defending champions Indonesia, Japan
  • Country:
  • India

India have received decent draws at the Badminton Asia Team Championships with the men's and women's teams clubbed with defending champions Indonesia and Japan, respectively, at the continental event scheduled in Shah Alam, Malaysia from February 15 to 20.

The young Indian men's team, led by world championships silver medallist and India Open winner Lakshya Sen, will also have to compete with South Korea and Hong Kong in group A.

The women's team, comprising Syed Modi International finalist Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha, will face Malaysia and Japan in group B during the continental event, which will also act as qualifiers for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

The group A consists of Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Korea.

Teams finishing at the top two positions in each group of both the men's and women's events will make it to the last four and also qualify for the Thomas Cup finals in Bangkok on May 17-22.

The championships lost some sheen with the withdrawal of Thailand, Chinese Taipei and China due to concerns over rising cases of COVID-19.

Three-time champions Indonesia will be looking to win a fourth men's title while reigning women's champions Japan will hope to retain the crown they won last time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022