Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus captain Chiellini ruled out with calf injury

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is set to miss the Turin derby and the Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Villarreal due to a calf injury, the Italian club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:29 IST
Soccer-Juventus captain Chiellini ruled out with calf injury
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is set to miss the Turin derby and the Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Villarreal due to a calf injury, the Italian club said on Tuesday. The 37-year-old was replaced in the 75th minute of a 2-0 Serie A win over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Italian media reported that the Italy international will be sidelined for around three weeks. That would rule him out of Thursday’s Italian Cup quarter-final against Sassuolo, league games against Atalanta, Torino and Empoli, and the European clash in Villarreal.

Chiellini has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri’s side this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022